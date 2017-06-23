Notice of death: Msgr. Richard von Phul Mouton

The Diocese of Lafayette is saddened to report the passing of Monsignor Richard von Phul Mouton, who died Wednesday, June 21, 2017.



Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel said "At the age of 86, Msgr. Richard Mouton was called home to his Creator. After serving him as priest for 62 years in the Diocese of Lafayette, he now serves Him face to face and will hear His words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of your Lord.' All of the Diocese is grateful for his service to many parishes and schools during his many years. Countlless lives were touched by his ministry. He will be greatly missed."



He is preceded in death by his father, Scranton Alfred Mouton, Sr., mother, Inez Genevieve von Phul Mouton, brother, Scranton Alfred Mouton, Jr., and sister-in-law, Margaret Apple Mouton. He is survived by his brothers, Frank Anthony Mouton and Marc Gilbert Mouton, Sr., sister-in-law Betty LaCour Mouton, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Richard Mouton was born on March 17, 1931 in Lafayette, Louisiana. He was baptized on March 25 of the same year at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, where he would later attend primary school and receive the sacraments of First Communion and Confirmation. Entering minor seminary at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Covington, Louisiana in 1944, he quickly distinguished himself as a devoted and intellectual servant of Christ. He was ordained at the Cathedral on June 4, 1955 and assigned as Associate Pastor of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Abbeville before pursuing his doctoral degree in Rome. After composing and successfully defending his thesis, entitled “The Role of the Holy Spirit in the Mass,” Father Mouton returned to Louisiana and was assigned to Immaculate Conception Parish in Lake Charles. In 1962, Father Mouton attended the Second Vatican Council, accompanying Bishop Maurice Shexnayder, and would later be appointed Peritus Concilii Vaticani Secundi (Expert of the Second Vatican Council), going on to attend three of the four sessions of the Council.



In June 1966, Father Mouton was elevated to Monsignor Mouton, and was subsequently made Superintendent of Catholic Schools in June 1967. He served in this capacity until receiving his first assignment as Pastor at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Abbeville in 1973. In February 1987, Monsignor Mouton was assigned as Pastor of St. Pius X Church in Lafayette. During his time as Pastor, Monsignor participated in the development of various pastoral ministries, most notably the development of St. Thomas More Catholic High School and the founding of St. Pius X Elementary School. On July 1, 2007, Monsignor took up residence as a Senior Priest at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, where he remained until the end of his life.



If the loss of faith is a life’s greatest tragedy, then surely its preservation is a life’s greatest triumph; Monsignor Mouton was certainly a great guardian of the Church and preserved Her teachings through his ministry to the many who loved him.



Msgr. Mouton once said “I value the priesthood I have been graced to share in…I have happily done what I was asked to do by my Bishop, ministering to his flock, hopefully, with zeal and charity. God knows and I praise Him for the graces I believe He gave me in doing so. All the good I have done I have truly done by the grace of God.”



On Monday, June 26, 2017 at 2:00 PM, visitors will be received at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Monsignor Richard von Phul Mouton, followed by the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00 PM, with 5:30 PM Vespers. There will be a 6:00 PM Mass for the Dead, Celebrated by Reverend Christopher Cambre. A Rosary will be recited at 8:00 PM with visitation ending at 9:00 PM.



On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, there will be a 6:30 AM Mass of the Day, with visitation to follow until the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, LA. Main Celebrant of the Mass will be Most Reverend J. Douglas Deshotel, Bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette. Homilist will be Most Reverend Glen John Provost, M.A. D.D., Bishop of the Diocese of Lake Charles and Concelebrant will be Most Reverend Michael Jarrell, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Lafayette.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Martin and Castille Funeral Home.