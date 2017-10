Please remember in your prayers Miss Una Mae Hargrave (83) who died on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Una was a former longtime diocesan employee, having served as Director for the Office of Justice & Peace.



Complete arrangements are pending; however, the funeral will be held Monday, October 23, 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Scott, with Bishop Emeritus Michael Jarrell as the main celebrant.