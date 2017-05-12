Notre Dame Seminary Graduate School of Theology Graduates

Notre Dame Seminary Graduate School of Theology, founded in 1923, held its 68th Commencement Exercises on May 11, 2017 at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, LA.



An Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters was presented to the Most Reverend Roger Paul Morin, D.D. Bishop Emeritus of Biloxi.



Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond, D.D., Chancellor and the Very Reverend James A. Wehner, S.T.D., Rector-Presidentwill conferred the degrees.



Graduating with a Master ofArts (Theological Studies) were: Katherine Stephens Almon, Cum Laude; Lauren E. Bordelon, Magna Cum Laude; Emily Claire Byers, Summa Cum Laude; Sr. Tracey Matthia Dugas, fsp, Summa Cum Laude; Olivia Marie Gulino, Summa Cum Laude; Deacon Samuel Brice Higginbotham, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Summa Cum Laude; Kim Antonini Johnson; Anna AlbaradoJouandot, Magna Cum Laude; Angela King-Corkern; Daniel Ross Lacourrage, Summa Cum Laude; Deacon Danh Van Nguyen, Missionary of Holy Apostles; Heidi Drury Radabaugh, Magna Cum Laude; Mary Nadeau Reed, Magna Cum Laude; Deacon Jared Paul Rodrigue, Archdiocese of New Orleans, Magna Cum Laude; and Deacon Rev. Kenneth J. Uhlich, Jr. Archdiocese of New Orleans, Summa Cum Laude,



Graduating with a Master of Divinity were:Deacon Samuel “Trey” Ange, III, Diocese of Lake Charles; Deacon Colm John Cahill, Archdiocese of New Orleans, Deacon Christopher Blake Cambre, Diocese of Lafayette, Magna Cum Laude; Deacon Carlos Roberto Donato da Silva, Diocese of Memphis; Deacon Derek Donovan Ducote; Diocese of Alexandria; Deacon Joseph Vincent Fessenden, Diocese of Nashville, Summa Cum Laude; Deacon Cain Galicia-Ramirez, Diocese of Memphis, Cum Laude;Deacon Ryan Paul Hallford, Diocese of Baton Rouge, Summa Cum Laude; Deacon John David “J.D.”Matherne, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Cum Laude; Deacon Jean-Marie Nsambu, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Cum Laude; Deacon Emmanuel Omunyokol, Archdiocese of Tororo; Br. John OdhiamboOyugi, Franciscan Missionaries of Hope, Lyke Community; Deacon David Michael Rozas, Diocese of Lafayette, Cum Laude; Deacon Colton Matthew Symmes, Diocese of Biloxi, Magna Cum Laude; Deacon Gus Aloysius Voltz, III, Diocese of Alexandria, Magna Cum Laude.



Graduating with a Master of Arts in Pastoral Leadership were Tamala B. Dupuy, Magna Cum Laude; Yvette Fouchi, Summa Cum Laude; and Melanie Thiel Saunee.



Graduating with a Bachelor of Philosophy (Philosophy for Theological Studies) were:Theodore J. “T.J.” Capaldi, Archdiocese of Atlanta, Summa Cum Laude; Raney Christopher Johnson, Diocese of Shreveport, Magna Cum Laude; Joseph Anthony Martineck Archdiocese of Atlanta,Summa Cum Laude; Tyler Justin Reed, Archdiocese of New Orleans, Magna Cum Laude;Andrew Victor Sanchez, Archdiocese of New Orleans, Magna Cum Laude; John Demarcus Simmons; Diocese of Tyler, Summa Cum Laude.



Receiving a Completion Certificate were: Deacon Patrick James Broussard, Diocese of Baton Rouge,Ordination Preparation Program; David Paul Bailey, Diocese of Tyler, Pre-Theology Program; Truong Minh Pham, Archdiocese of New Orleans, Pre-Theology Program.

