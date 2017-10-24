Our Lady of Prompt Succor's third Fall Family Sunday Program set for Nov. 5

Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Coteau has announced the date, title, and speaker for the third of a four-part series of family focused programs knows as Family Sunday. The next program, featuring guest speaker Jake Etcheverria will be held Sunday, November 5th, 2017 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church parish hall.



The popular series, which began in September 2017, is open to families of all faiths and types including single parent families, blended families, and traditional families. Jake Etcheverria’s topic for the November 5th program is “The Way of the Disciple: Living Faith in Today’s World”.



Jake Etcheverria, is a native of Mesa, Arizona, but has made Louisiana home and resides with his wife in Coteau. He currently serves in multiple roles at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard, Louisiana. He is a frequent lecturer on faith in today’s world.



“The world of today is fast and stressful with traditional values, morals and our faith coming under constant attack,” comments Father Brian Harrington, Pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor. “Our four part fall Family Sunday series is designed to help families live their faith in the world of the 21st century and to stand in the face of the angry or critical winds that are blowing against them,” he adds.



Open free to all attendees with no registration required, the November 5th program will touch adults and children alike in an open and easy program format designed to help people bring the Lord Jesus into their family’s daily lives.



The Family Sunday series of Our Lady of Prompt Succor will continue on December 10, 2017 with speaker Katie Prejean presenting.



“In this age when there is so much pressure on families and our children…where there is a sense of things being very unsettled in the world, it’s more important than ever that families more fully open their lives to their faith and the real presence of God around them. Our program series is designed to reassure, embrace, and support all members of all families,” Father Harrington commented when announcing the start of the four part series of programs.



More information on the November 5th, 2017 Family Sunday program by speaker Jake Etcheverria can be found on the Church website at www.olpscoteau.com, or on their Facebook page found at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church - Coteau. The church office can also be reached for more information by calling 337.369.6993. The entire program series is free and no registration is required.

