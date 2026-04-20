P.E./Health Teacher, Vermilion Catholic

Vermilion Catholic, A Legacy of Mt. Carmel in Abbeville, LA is now accepting applications for the position of P.E./Health Teacher and coach for the 2026-2027 school year. We seek someone dedicated to improving the health of our students and athletes through education and conditioning and by assisting the coaches of multiple sports. This position requires teaching qualifications, good organizational skills, and the ability to mentor students on and off the field. Experience with coaching and teaching is required. Qualifications to teach additional subjects is desirable as well. Interested applicants can send a resume to fralbert@vermilioncatholic.com