Physical Education Teacher/Athletic Director, Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School

Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School is now accepting applications for the position of Physical Education Teacher/Athletic Director for the 2026-2027 school year. We are seeking a dedicated, energetic individual who is passionate about student wellness, teamwork, and building a strong school athletic program. This position requires strong organizational skills, leadership, and a commitment to fostering a positive and faith-filled environment for our students. Interested applicants are asked to submit a resume to kbergeaux@leoseton.org