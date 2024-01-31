PK-3 Assistant (2 positions), Holy Family Catholic School

Holy Family Catholic School in Lafayette, LA is now accepting applications for immediate hire for the position of PK-3 assistant (2 positions). Candidates must possess a high school diploma or equivalent. Candidates must also have: (a) Child Development Associate (CDA) credential, or (b) associate degree in Early Childhood Education, Care and Development of Young Children, or a related field which may be approved by the Department of Education, or (c) bachelor’s degree in the area of Child and Family Studies, Early Childhood Education or Elementary Education. Those currently enrolled in any of the listed accredited programs may also qualify. Interested candidates are asked to submit a teacher application and resume to rgriffin@holyfamilycs.com.