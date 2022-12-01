Pre-K 3 Teacher, St. Pius Elementary School

St. Pius Elementary School is now accepting applications for the position of Pre-K 3 Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year. Interested applicants may download the St. Pius Elementary Certified Personnel Job Application located at https://www.stpiuselementary.org/about-us/employment-opportunities.cfm. Please submit completed application and required documentation to Kellie DesOrmeaux, Principal, at kellie_desormeaux@stpiuselementary.org . Questions may be addressed to Mrs. DesOrmeaux via email or by calling 337-237-3139