Registered Behavioral Technician (RBT), The Academy of the Sacred Heart

The Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau is seeking a Registered Behavioral Technician (RBT), Behavioral Interventionist, experienced RBT supervisor, BCBA or similar to assist a primary school student in skill development and behavioral management. Must have at least 2 years of supervised experience. Must be ready and willing to collaborate with the school team, parents and possibly outpatient providers. Qualified and interested candidates should contact Angela Hymel at angela.hymel@sshcoteau.org