Registered Nurse, The Academy of the Sacred Heart

The Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy is seeking one full-time Registered Nurse for the 2026-2027 school year. The school nurse is directly accountable to the Division Head and works with the Deans of Students, students, faculty and parents to minister to the health needs of the school community. The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in nursing or related field, Current nursing license by regulatory board in the country of employment, and BLS/CPR certification. Applicants should submit a resume with references to Angela Hymel at angela.hymel@sshcoteau.org and Angie Boagni at angie.boagni@sshcoteau.org or call 337-662-5275.