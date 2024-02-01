Social Studies Teacher (6th-12th Grade)/Athletic Coach, Catholic High School

Catholic High School in New Iberia is now accepting applications for the position of Social Studies Teacher (6th-12th Grade)/Athletic Coach for the 2024-2025 school year. All candidates must hold a valid Louisiana teaching certificate, or must be actively pursuing 6-12 certification for the state of Louisiana. AP and/or Dual Enrollment certification preferred but not required. Interested candidates are asked to complete a full application packet and submit to Mr. Kyle Bourque, Principal at kyle.bourque@chspanthers.com, or mail to: Catholic High School, Attn: Kyle Bourque, 1301 Delasalle Dr., New Iberia, LA 70560. Teacher applications and packet information can be found at www.chspanthers.com/about/employment. All packets are due in full by Friday, February 16, 2024.