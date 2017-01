Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette hosted a special pro-life rally on Thursday, January 19.  Students from several other Catholic schools from throughout the diocese were also in attendance as they listened to addresses given by Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel, Superintendent of Catholic Schools Anna Larriviere, and the diocese's Pro-Life Director Karol Meynard.  The diocese's Office of Radio/TV Ministry was also on hand to film the event, with the footage available below: