The Hearts Behind the Altar

When you sit in a darkened theater, you know the play is the result of months of rehearsal. You see the sets and understand they were built by human hands; you sense the invisible team "running the show" from the wings. We accept that art requires a community to bring a story to life.
Yet, I confess that for a long time, I didn't apply that same logic to other traditions. Whether attending a Mardi Gras ball or visiting a school exhibit, I once erroneously assumed that these things just "happened." It was hard to fathom that people would give so much of their time, talent, and treasure just for "me" to enjoy.I was looking at the gift, but I was blind to the sacrifice.
I’ve since learned from many personal experiences how the magic truly happens – and why. We give hundreds of hours not just out of passion, but for community. We do it to be part of something bigger than ourselves and to create meaningful encounters for others.
I saw this "faith in action" yesterday at St. Joseph’s Church in Patterson. Parishioners there have shown up nearly every day since February 10th to prepare the St. Joseph’s altar. Their hands are tired, but their spirits are full. They aren’t just baking treats and arranging bunting; they are building a bridge between their hearts and yours.
Today, on this Feast of St. Joseph, bountiful altars appear across the Diocese of Lafayette. As you visit them, I invite you to look past the beautiful displays. See also the hands and hearts that labored for you.
Just as St. Joseph worked in wood and shadow to protect the Light of the World, our neighbors today work in flour and faith to share that same Light with us. May we be so moved by their witness that we, too, are inspired to pour out our lives as stewards of God’s grace.