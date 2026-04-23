Theology Teacher, Catholic High School

Catholic High School in New Iberia is now accepting applications for the position of full-time Theology Teacher (Grades 9-12) for the 2026-2027 school year. A degree in Theology is preferred, but not required. We are searching for a candidate who demonstrates a strong love for Christ, and be willing to form students to live a life vested in Christian values. Interested candidates can visit our website at https://www.chspanthers.com/explore/employment for more information on the application process. Please submit all necessary documentation to kyle.bourque@chspanthers.com.
Applications must be received by Friday, May 1, 2026