Two Diocese of Lafayette Seminarians to be Installed into Ministry of Acolyte

The Lafayette Diocese Office of Seminarians is pleased to announce that Andrew Francis Killeen and Brother John Joseph of Jesus Crucified, CJC (Payton Bourque) will be admitted into the Ministry of Acolyte at Notre Dame Seminary Chapel in New Orleans on Monday, November 27, 2017. The Most Reverend Edward J. Burns, Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, will confer the ministry of acolyte on these two second-year theologians.Andrew is the son of Daniel and Lisa Smith Killeen and is sponsored by St. Pius X Church parish in Lafayette. Brother John Joseph of Jesus Crucified, CJC (Payton Bourque) is the son of Jared and Simone Simon Bourque of Lafayette. He is a professed brother of Jesus Christ Crucified in St. Martinville.The Acolyte is appointed to: