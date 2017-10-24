Two Diocese of Lafayette Seminarians to be Installed into Ministry of Lector

Casey Renee Dugas Conner Patrick Poirrier

Lafayette Diocese seminarians, Casey Rene Dugas and Connor Patrick Poirrier, will be admitted into the Ministry of Lector during a special Mass of Installation Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in the Notre Dame Seminary Chapel in New Orleans. Most Reverend Martin David Holley, D.D., Bishop of the Diocese of Memphis will confer the ministry of lector on these two first-year theologians.Casey is the son of Sandy and Jill Dartez Dugas and is sponsored by Sacred Heart Church in Baldwin.Connor, the son of Martin Poirrier and Donna Savoy Poirrier, is sponsored by Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Scott. Both candidates graduated from St. Joseph Seminary College in St. Benedict, LA in May 2017.