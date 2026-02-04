Upper School Science Teacher, Schools of the Sacred Heart

Schools of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau is seeking one full-time Upper School Science Teacher (grades 8-12) for the 2026-2027 school year. This position requires that the applicant have the minimum of a bachelor’s degree in the field of science with a current teaching certificate or a bachelor’s degree in secondary science education with a current teaching certificate. Candidates should be certified to teach courses in either Physical Science, Biology or Chemistry. Interested applicants are asked to submit a resume to Angela Hymel at angela.hymel@sshcoteau.org or call the school at 337-662-5275.