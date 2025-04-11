Upper School Theology Teacher (Grades 9th-12th), Academy of the Sacred Heart

Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, LA is now accepting applications for the position of full-time Upper School Theology Teacher (Grades 9th-12th) for the 2025-2026 school year. The teaching position requires that the applicant have the minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Theology or a related field and/or a willingness to obtain a Master's degree. Classroom experience preferred. Interested applicants are asked to submit a resume to Angela Hymel at angela.hymel@sshcoteau.org. or call 337-662-5275, ext. 1015.