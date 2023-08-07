Youth Minister (Part-Time or Full-Time), St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau is now accepting applications for the position of Youth Minister (Part-Time or Full-Time). The applicant must possess at least one year of youth ministry experience in a Catholic parish (as leader or volunteer) and be a practicing Roman Catholic in good standing with the church. Interested applicants are asked to call the parish office at 337-662-5279 and/or to send their resume to Fr. Mark Kramer, S.J., in care of Ms. Mary Anne Matte, Administrative Assistant at matte@st-charles-borromeo.org.